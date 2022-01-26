US Bancorp DE Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $4,677,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 323.8% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

