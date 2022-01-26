US Bancorp DE Has $3.12 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.04. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

