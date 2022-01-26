US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,955,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 270,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SSNC stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

