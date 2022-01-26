US Bancorp DE Sells 422 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Baidu by 82.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $150.97 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

