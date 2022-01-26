US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.10 on Monday. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EQT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.