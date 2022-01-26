Vabble Achieves Market Cap of $3.96 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $56,303.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vabble Coin Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 489,110,862 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

