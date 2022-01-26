Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Valeo has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

