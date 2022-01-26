Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.70. 1,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $5,138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

