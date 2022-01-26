Value Line, Inc. (VALU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Value Line has raised its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Value Line alerts:

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $540.04 million and a P/E ratio of 20.37. Value Line has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $58.85.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.