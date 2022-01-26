Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.