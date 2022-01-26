VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

