VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Stake Lifted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 232,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period.

REMX stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,538. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $126.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65.

