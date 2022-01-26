Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lessened by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

