Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,492 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 143,997 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 151,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 187,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

