Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,964 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12.

