Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $43,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.63. 5,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.07 and a 200 day moving average of $428.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.