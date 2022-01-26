Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $90.34

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.34 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 170411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,414,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

