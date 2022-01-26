Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,517,532,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 315,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

