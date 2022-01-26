Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $338.57 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

