Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,285 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,258,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $404.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.57 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.99 and a 200-day moving average of $415.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

