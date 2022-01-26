Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $252,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,019,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

