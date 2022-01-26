Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Trading Down 17.7%

Shares of Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) traded down 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Vectura Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.