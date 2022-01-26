Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $548.74 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $548.74 million and $7.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002264 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003775 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000254 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,253,745,763 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

