Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Cap of $551.19 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $551.19 million and $10.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002311 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003725 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000262 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,254,628,928 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

