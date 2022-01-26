Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up to $14.44

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $14.74. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

VTYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

