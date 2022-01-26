Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Veritex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veritex stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.