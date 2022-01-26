Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,282,821 shares of company stock worth $122,266,110 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,897,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,424 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,449,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after acquiring an additional 290,038 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

