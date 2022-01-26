VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $4.71 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $26,913.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIBE has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

