Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.68

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 12242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

