Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.
VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.
VSCO opened at $54.06 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
