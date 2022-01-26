Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

VSCO opened at $54.06 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

