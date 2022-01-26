Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $222,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $1,975,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 48,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 20.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $1,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

