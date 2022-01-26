Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,931 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.36 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

