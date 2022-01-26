Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,480 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 33.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

