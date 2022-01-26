Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,207 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after buying an additional 609,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after buying an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,402,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

