Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

