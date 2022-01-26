Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

