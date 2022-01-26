Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,573 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

