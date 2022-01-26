Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.16

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Vimeo alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $43,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $23,144,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.