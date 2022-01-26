VIMworld Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.86 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $18.86 million and $67,633.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001093 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

