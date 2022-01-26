Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

