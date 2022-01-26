Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $428,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth $1,797,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of VVNT opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.