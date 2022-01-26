Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vonage were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vonage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vonage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vonage by 25.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

