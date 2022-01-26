VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) Shares Acquired by Yarra Square Partners LP

Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III accounts for about 0.7% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP owned 0.22% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $3,956,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,473,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $1,978,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VPCC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 630,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

