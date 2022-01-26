Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 167,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 190,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a market cap of C$30.71 million and a PE ratio of -16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 41.84 and a current ratio of 41.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; the Gander Belt gold property located in central Newfoundland; the Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland; and the South Voisey's Bay nickel/copper/cobalt project located in Labrador.

