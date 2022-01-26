Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €145.00 ($164.77) target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.73 ($186.05).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €123.75 ($140.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of €144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.60. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($198.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

