Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.60 Per Share

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WJG stock opened at GBX 267.30 ($3.61) on Wednesday. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.81). The stock has a market cap of £684.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.67.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.40 ($3.74).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.