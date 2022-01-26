WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.69. 228,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.