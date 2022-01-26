WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 50,273 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,273 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $11,561,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $10,802,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 14,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,571. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

