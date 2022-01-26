WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 111,617 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 77.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,617 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.97. 19,400,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.