WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 519 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.